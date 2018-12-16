Barton County Sheriff: Be on the lookout for deer

The Kansas Highway Patrol stated this year that since 2006, Kansas has seen an increase every year in the number of highway crashes involving deer.

Although the greatest number of deer-vehicle crashes is during a period of in mid-November when the mating season begins, Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir says there are still plenty of deer collisions reported all over the county.

Although icy roads can cause just as many if not more accidents, Bellendir noted there is more property damage and injuries from deer-related accidents.

The KHP recommends avoiding exaggerated maneuvers while driving to avoid a deer in the road, as doing so can worsen your situation.

The Kansas Department of Transportation reported that 17 percent of all crashes last year were deer-related.