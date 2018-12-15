Saturday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs blew a big fourth-quarter lead against the Chargers on Thursday night, leaving them to stew about a missed opportunity. They could have clinched the AFC West and a first-round playoff bye. Instead, the teams are tied atop the division and the Chiefs could still hit the road when the postseason rolls around. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs blew a big fourth-quarter lead against the Chargers on Thursday night, leaving them to stew about a missed opportunity. They could have clinched the AFC West and a first-round playoff bye. Instead, the teams are tied atop the division and the Chiefs could still hit the road when the postseason rolls around.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers can no longer be overlooked, whether it is on the list of Super Bowl contenders or as a headline attraction in their own town. LA’s 29-28 come-from-behind victory over the Kansas City Chiefs moved the 11-3 Chargers into a tie atop the AFC West with two games remaining and clinched them their first postseason berth since 2013.

NEW YORK (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals first-round draft pick Griffin Roberts has been suspended 50 games after testing positive for a drug of abuse. Roberts is a right-handed reliever who was selected 43rd overall from Wake Forest this year. He pitched for Class A Palm Beach after signing for $1,664,200 and had been expected to move quickly through the minor leagues. This was Roberts’ second violation for a drug of abuse, and he will not be paid during the suspension.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas freshman Jaxson Hayes is on a meteoric rise from raw talent to early buzz as a potential 2019 NBA draft pick. At nearly 7-feet tall, Jackson is averaging 10 points and nearly five rebounds for the Longhorns. He’s twice been named Big 12 newcomer of the week. All from a player who didn’t start a game in high school until his senior season.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The U.S. Olympic Committee has selected Salt Lake City over Denver and Reno, Nevada, as the country’s next bidder for the Winter Olympics, most likely for 2030. Salt Lake claims it can host again at a lower cost than other candidates with venues from the 2002 Winter Games still in place and many of those upgrade. One key hurdle for Salt Lake City will be erasing memories of the bidding scandal that marred the buildup to 2002 and resulted in several IOC members losing their positions for taking bribes.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Connor is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against New England. Conner sat out last Sunday’s loss to Oakland after injuring the ankle in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 2. Conner is sixth in the NFL with 909 yards rushing and second with 12 rushing touchdowns.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have added quarterback Marcus Mariota to the injury report with an abdomen problem. Mariota was limited at practice yesterday after not being on the injury report for the previous two practices. Tennessee will be without outside linebacker Brian Orakpo who hurt his elbow in last weekend’s win over Jacksonville.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson says quarterback Carson Wentz does not require surgery for a stress fracture in his back and the injury could take up to three months to heal. Wentz is listed as “questionable” for tomorrow night’s game against the Rams in Los Angeles, but teammates expect reigning Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles to start in his place. The team isn’t certain when Wentz got hurt and Pederson said the injury developed over time.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have hired Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde as their new manager, replacing Buck Showalter. Hyde worked as Chicago’s bench coach this year under manager Joe Maddon and served in the same capacity for the 2014 Cubs. He becomes the 20th skipper in team history and inherits a team that went a major league-worst 47-115 this year.

Friday Scores

FCS Semi-Final

North Dakota State 44 South Dakota State 21

Maine vs Eastern Washington (Sat)

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Boston 129 Atlanta 108

Final OT N-Y Knicks 126 Charlotte 124

Final Milwaukee 114 Cleveland 102

Final Brooklyn 125 Washington 118

Final Indiana 113 Philadelphia 101

Final Miami 100 Memphis 97

Final Golden State 130 Sacramento 125

Final Denver 109 Oklahoma City 98

Final Portland 128 Toronto 122

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Houston at N-Y Jets 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver 8:20 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(17) Villanova at (1) Kansas 12:00 p.m.

(3) Tennessee at Memphis 12:00 p.m.

(4) Gonzaga at (12) North Carolina 7:00 p.m.

W. Michigan at (5) Michigan 2:00 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at (7) Nevada 9:00 p.m.

(8) Auburn at UAB 7:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at (11) Texas Tech 7:00 p.m.

(13) Virginia Tech at Washington 7:00 p.m.

S. Illinois at (14) Buffalo 2:00 p.m.

Bucknell at (15) Ohio St. 12:00 p.m.

Cincinnati at (18) Mississippi St. 8:30 p.m.

Utah at (19) Kentucky 5:00 p.m.

(20) Arizona St. at Georgia 6:00 p.m.

N. Iowa at (22) Iowa 7:00 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at (23) Furman 4:00 p.m.

Butler at (25) Indiana 3:45 p.m.

Georgia St. at (26) Kansas St. 8:00 p.m.

Old Dominion at (27) Syracuse 12:00 p.m.