Risner finalist for Collegiate Man of the Year award

Kansas State senior offensive lineman Dalton Risner was named one of three finalists for the 2019 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award. This honor recognizes exemplary leadership both on and off the field.

Risner is a three-year captain and a First Team Academic All-Big 12 performer each of the last two years. Off the field, Risner’s leadership in the community is evidenced by the countless community service initiatives he has led. These include the RiseUp Foundation, which he started to encourage everyone to RISE above the evil and sin in this world and be a positive shining light in the lives of others. He is also a frequent visitor to Buttonwood Special Needs Home, and he is a Big Brother to a child fighting leukemia.

Risner is joined on the finalist list by Auburn’s Derrick Brown and Wisconsin’s D’Cota Dixon, and all three will be invited to the award ceremony on February 12, at The Star in Frisco, Texas, where the winner will be announced.