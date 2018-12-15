Retail recruitment on the minds of Great Bend administration

The Great Bend City Council was divided on the decision at the December 3rd meeting to hire a consultant that could help with retail development and recruitment. A 5-3 vote tabled the discussion for the second January meeting when the new councilmembers could be part of the decision.

The idea behind the consultant is to expand what the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is currently doing and search for more national retailers.

Chamber CEO Jan Peters felt like the move would be worth it.

City administration recommended going with Retail Strategies for $50,000 in the first year. The Alabama firm would gather community statistics and represent Great Bend at national and regional retail conferences to recruit businesses to come to town.

Peters noted many thriving cities throughout the state are in the position they are in because of outside consultants.

The discussion on the consultant will pick back up at the January 21st meeting.

At the meeting this Monday, December 17, there is a request to approve a renegotiated agreement between the City of Great Bend and the Chamber of Commerce. That meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.