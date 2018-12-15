Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Budget Amendment Hearing and Agenda Meeting

Monday, December 17, 2018 – 8:45 a.m. Until Close

STUDY SESSION-8:45 a.m. Until 9:00 a.m.

8:45 a.m. – Introductory Session – Levi Morris, County Attorney Candidate

BUDGET AMENDMENT HEARING – 9:00 a.m. Until Close

-This Budget Hearing has been scheduled to receive comments relative to amending the 2018 Operating Budget for the following Barton County Funds – Road and Bridge, 911 Emergency Telephone Tax, Solid Waste and CJIS/CAD. Despite the efforts of elected officials and department heads, budget estimates must be adjusted so that funds fall within budgetary laws.

Road and Bridge – The Road and Bridge budget amendment, if approved, will allow for unanticipated revenue from state, federal and other sources to be used for departmental expenses.

911 Emergency Telephone Tax – The 911 Emergency Telephone Tax budget amendment, if approved, will allow cash carryforward from previous years to be used for 2018 equipment and professional service fee expenses.

Solid Waste – The Solid Waste budget amendment, if approved, will allow unanticipated revenue and cash carryforward to be used for 2018 equipment and building improvement expenses.

CJIS/CAD – The Criminal Justice Information System budget amendment, if approved, will allow unanticipated revenue and cash carryforward to be used for contractual service and server maintenance expenses, as well as a transfer of initial Global System set up costs into reserve funds.

The Budget Amendments will now be presented to the Barton County Commission to receive public comment. Matt Patzner, Financial Officer, will present details.

CLOSE OF BUDGET AMENDMENT HEARING

AGENDA MEETING – Close of Budget Amendment Hearing Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the December 10, 2018, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be

recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state

their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited

to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law

enforcement, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be

heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at

this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped /

Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped /

Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These

are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the

County Clerk’s Office.

B. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Cereal Malt Beverage License Renewals:

-Per K.S.A. 41-2702, no retailer shall sell any cereal malt beverage without having secured a

license for that business. When a business is located in the unincorporated portion of the

County, that application shall be made to the Board of County Commissioners. Ms. Zimmerman

will present the applications for 2019.

C. PROCLAMATION 2018-16: Central Plains High School Football, Kansas Class 8 Man I

Champions:

-The Central Plains High School (CPHS) Boys are the 2018 Class 8 Man I Football Champions.

The proposed Proclamation acknowledges their efforts and recognizes the student athletes,

managers and coaching staff for their commitment to excellence. It also declares December 17,

2018, as Central Plains High School Football State Champions Day. Athletic Director Pat Stiles

and Head Coach Chris Steiner will provide details.

D. PURCHASE OF PATROL VEHICLE: Encumbering the Cost:

-Sheriff Brian Bellendir has purchased a patrol vehicle from Marmie Motors. As the cost will be

paid through the Sheriff’s Account of the General Fund, this is within his authority. The Sheriff

does not anticipate delivery of the vehicle before year end. Sheriff Bellendir will therefore

request that the purchase price, $21,583.00, be encumbered.

E. NATIONAL RESOURCES CONSERVATION SERVICES: Change in Staffing:

-Ron Klein, Supervisory District Conservationist, Natural Resources Conservation Service, will

announce that Pam Tucker, Conservation District Manager, is retiring this month. The

Commission will be invited to an Open House at the Great Bend USDA Service Center in her

honor on December 19, 2018, followed by a dinner at the Lone Wolf on December 21, 2018.

Mr. Klein will also introduce Sara Martinz, Barton County Conservation District Manager. It is

anticipated that Ms. Martinz will work closely with area farmers.

F. AMENDMENT OF THE 2018 BARTON COUNTY OPERATING BUDGET:

-The Budget Amendment Hearing for the 2018 Operating Budget for Barton County was

conducted prior to this Regular Agenda Meeting. Mr. Patzner presented the proposed budget

amendments during the Hearing. The Commission is now asked to consider amendments that

will allow for the current budget to cover the operating expenses for the Road and Bridge, the

911 Emergency Telephone Tax, Solid Waste and the CJIS/CAD funds. It is noted that these

funds fall outside of the General Operating Budget.

G. AWARD OF PROPOSAL: County Counselor:

-Barton County accepted proposals for County Counselor / legal services. Under the proposal,

the Offeror is to provide legal services as required by K.S.A. 19-247. Specifically excluded are

the duties of the County Attorney. Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, will present details.

H. REPLACEMENT OF SOLID WASTE VEHICLE:

-A vehicle currently used by the Landfill is showing signs of wear. In order to avoid costly

repairs and to capitalize on its current value, Mr. Hathcock researched replacements. Mr.

Hathcock will provide details.

I. COUNTY ENGINEER: Agreement for Engineering Services with Kirkham Michael and

Associates:

-There are two low water crossings on the blacktop road west of Pawnee Rock that frequently

have water over them, causing the road to be closed. Since the road lies on the Barton/Pawnee

County line, Barry McManaman, County Engineer, approached Pawnee County to cost share on

the construction of concrete drainage boxes and elevating the roadway. Kirkham Michael will

provide design services, prepare plans and facilitate a bid letting in order to hire a contractor to

build the structures. The Counties will share in the excavation, site preparation, backfill and

finish roadway construction by using County crews for that work.

J. RESOLUTION 2018-19: Establishing Weight Limits for Certain Bridges Maintained by

Barton County and Rescinding an Unnumbered, Untitled Resolution Concerning Bridge

Weight Limit Restrictions Adopted July 8, 1980:

-Engineering load ratings have been performed on certain County-maintained bridges as required

by federal regulations with said regulations requiring that weight limit signs be installed at

bridges that cannot safely carry legally loaded trucks. Mr. McManaman has reviewed the load

ratings and determined that it is necessary that certain weight limit regulations be adopted. Mr.

McManaman will review the appropriate regulatory signs and signage locations as designated by

the proposed resolution.

K. ROAD AND BRIDGE: Purchase of a Competitive Vacuum Excavator:

-The Road and Bridge Department typically requests 800 to 1,000 One Call locates per year for

utilities buried in the public right of ways. In order to improve efficiencies, the Department

suggests the purchase of a Competitive Vacuum Excavator. The equipment uses high pressure

water jets to remove soil and rocks while vacuuming up the debris reducing labor costs and

allowing for more pointed mechanical equipment work. The recommended unit includes

warranties and can be pulled by most of the pickups operated at Road and Bridge. Darren

Williams, County Works Director, will provide details.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items,

including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of

personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda

meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action

may take place throughout the day.

-The County Commission is invited to a retirement reception honoring Pam Tucker,

Conservation District Manager. The reception will be held from 1:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.,

Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at the Great Bend USDA Service Center, 926 Patton Road,

Great Bend. This will be followed by a retirement dinner at 6:00 p.m., Friday, December 21,

2018, at the Lone Wolf, 111 S 1st, Ellinwood, Kansas.

-County officials are invited to attend a Retirement Party for Janel Rose, Health Educator. The

event will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Friday, December 21, 2018, at the Barton County

Health Department, 1300 Kansas, Great Bend, Kansas.

-Barton County Office Buildings will be closed Monday, December 24, 2018, and Tuesday,

December 25, 2018, in observance of the Christmas holiday. The Records Division of the

Sheriff’s Office and the Health Department will be closed both Monday and Tuesday. The

Landfill will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on December 24, 2018, and closed the

remainder of the Christmas holiday. Emergency services will be in normal operation.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

DECEMBER 17, 2018

10:30 a.m. or following the close of the agenda meeting – Appraisal Portal through CIC – Barb

Esfeld, County Appraiser

11:00 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna

Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the Health

Department are scheduled for December 20, 2018.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business

hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County

business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, December 31, 2018.

VI. ADJOURN.