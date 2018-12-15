Massive fire destroys 28,000 square-foot Kansas warehouse

PARK CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a massive fire has destroyed a 28,000 square-foot warehouse in a Wichita suburb.

The fire at the Park City warehouse was reported around 9 p.m. Friday. Arriving firefighters found the huge warehouse fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported in the fire that saw five area fire departments respond to help battle the flames. It took more than two hours to get the blaze under control.

Sedgwick County Fire Capt. Bill Herold says the loss from the fire is estimated at $1.6 million.

The warehouse held two businesses — a maintenance facility for 18-wheelers and an electrical company.