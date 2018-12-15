KBI: 15-year-old shot after strangling woman, escaping on horse

SMITH COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating the attempted murder of a woman in Smith County, as well as an officer involved shooting which occurred as police attempted to apprehend the 15-year-old suspect.

According to a KBI media release, just after 10:20 a.m. Saturday, the Smith County Sheriff’s received a 911 call, and responded to 10021 O Road in Smith Center. Upon arriving, they located a 66-year-old white female victim who reported being restrained, beaten, and strangled. She was taken to a local hospital, and is expected to recover.

The suspect, a 15-year-old black male, fled the area on horseback. When he was located by Kansas Highway Patrol troopers at 100 Road and L Road, in Smith County, he was armed with a firearm. KHP and Smith County Sheriff’s deputies spent a few hours attempting to apprehend the suspect. Then just before 2:20 p.m. the suspect fired at troopers. Two troopers returned fire, striking the subject.

They rendered medical aid and EMS responded. EMS transported him to a local hospital. He was then flown to a Kearney, Nebraska hospital where he underwent surgery. His condition is currently unknown. The identity of the subject will be withheld because he is a juvenile.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.