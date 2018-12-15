Kan. business owner observes burglary suspects on security system

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on burglary charges.

Just before 5a.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary alarm in the 2700 block of NW Button Road, according to Shawnee County Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

The business owner was able to view a suspicious vehicle on the property through a security surveillance system.

Deputies responded in the area and located a white four-door Buick with two male occupants.

Deputies arrested two suspects in connection with the burglary.

Jacob M Johnson, 32 years old, of Carbondale, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections with charges of Criminal Trespass and Theft.

James G Emitt, 44 years old, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of Criminal Use of a Weapon, Theft, Criminal Trespass, and Driving While License Suspended.