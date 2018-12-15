Friday High School Scores

Friday AP Scores
Boys Scores
Abilene 88, Concordia 39
Andale 56, Wichita Collegiate 55, OT
Andover Central 80, Goddard-Eisenhower 71
Arkansas City 66, Maize South 61
Atchison 70, Rossville 45
Attica 63, Oxford 32
Augusta 52, Buhler 37
BV Northwest 58, BV North 52
BV Randolph 92, Troy 60
BV West 64, Blue Springs, Mo. 29
Baxter Springs 63, Pittsburg Colgan 40
Belle Plaine 62, Marion 48
Belle Plaine 64, B-G-M, Brooklyn, Iowa 44
Beloit 68, Ellsworth 50
Burlingame 54, Southern Coffey 24
Burrton 54, Fairfield 38
Caldwell 52, Hutchinson Central Christian 44
Caney Valley 52, Dewey, Okla. 50
Canton-Galva 41, Herington 30
Cedar Vale/Dexter 50, Sedan 42
Central Plains 51, Haven 35
Chaparral 69, Sterling 57
Chapman 52, Marysville 37
Chase County 40, West Franklin 26
Cheney 67, Berean Academy 49
Circle 59, El Dorado 53
Clifton-Clyde 73, Wetmore 42
DeSoto 51, Bonner Springs 37
Douglass 41, Remington 35
Ellis 38, Ellinwood 33
Elyria Christian 40, Solomon 22
Emporia 58, Topeka West 42
Erie 50, Oswego 32
Eureka 57, Flinthills 28
Fort Scott 59, Labette County 37
Garden City 52, Bear Creek, Colo. 47
Garden Plain 62, Bennington 41
Girard 53, Galena 39
Goessel 70, Peabody-Burns 34
Greeley County 61, Quinter 53
Hanover 72, Onaga 30
Hartford 49, Madison/Hamilton 47
Hays-TMP-Marian 61, Oakley 33
Hesston 64, St. John 53
Hiawatha 56, Royal Valley 52
Holcomb 74, Goodland 47
Hugoton 66, Scott City 55
Humboldt 62, Neodesha 47
Hutchinson 39, Great Bend 29
Inman 34, Kingman 33
Iola 76, Prairie View 60
Jefferson North 71, Horton 23
Jefferson West 50, Riverside 31
Junction City 74, Highland Park 58
KC Harmon 95, KC Turner 39
KC Piper 57, Louisburg 44
Kiowa County 57, Bucklin 38
Leavenworth 54, Mill Valley 43
Lebo 49, Waverly 43
Liberal 47, Perryton, Texas 32
Little River 35, Rural Vista 31
Macksville 54, Stafford 44
Maize 61, Wichita Campus 48
Maranatha Academy 65, Heritage Christian 36
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 51, Jackson Heights 24
McLouth 64, Atchison County 23
McPherson 58, Winfield 46
Medicine Lodge 65, Sedgwick 52
Mission Valley 32, Central Heights 29
Moundridge 42, Conway Springs 40
Ness City 67, Kinsley 30
Newton 47, Derby 44
Nickerson 51, Pratt 44, 2OT
Northern Valley 83, Golden Plains 40
Norton 50, Smith Center 39
Olathe North 91, SM North 81
Olathe South 58, Olathe West 52
Olpe 62, Marais des Cygnes Valley 28
Osborne 54, Tescott 8
Otis-Bison 72, La Crosse 55
Ottawa 56, Paola 32
Parsons 56, Coffeyville 53
Pawnee Heights 53, Minneola 50
Perry-Lecompton 50, Nemaha Central 47
Phillipsburg 54, Hill City 37
Pittsburg 53, Chanute 47
Plainville 72, Stockton 53
Pratt Skyline 65, Fowler 29
Riverton 59, Columbus 58, OT
Rock Creek 53, Wabaunsee 27
Rose Hill 62, Clearwater 43
Russell 69, Republic County 60
Sabetha 52, Holton 46
Salina Central 60, Salina South 45
Salina Sacred Heart 56, Minneapolis 39
Santa Fe Trail 74, Osawatomie 64
Smoky Valley 46, Halstead 43, OT
South Gray 60, Spearville 32
Spring Hill 66, Baldwin 35
St. Francis 57, Dundy County-Stratton, Neb. 48
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 61, Rock Hills 33
St. Mary’s 71, Silver Lake 60
St. Thomas Aquinas 69, St. James Academy 53
Stanton County 85, Lakin 66
Sublette 53, Satanta 47
Sylvan-Lucas 50, Pike Valley 23
Thunder Ridge 54, Natoma 45
Topeka Hayden 47, Manhattan 44
Topeka Seaman 67, Shawnee Heights 55
Udall 84, Cunningham 26
Ulysses 58, Colby 50
Valley Falls 50, Oskaloosa 40
Wamego 74, Clay Center 55
Washburn Rural 60, Topeka 39
Washington County 48, Centralia 41
Wellington 76, Mulvane 68
Weskan 57, Wheatland-Grinnell 54
West Elk 56, Fredonia 32
Wichita County 62, Meade 61
Wichita Defenders 63, Collinsville, Okla. 61
Wichita East 71, Wichita West 44
Wichita Heights 84, Wichita North 31
Wichita Southeast 49, Kapaun Mount Carmel 40
Wichita Trinity 51, Hutchinson Trinity 38
Girls Scores
Abilene 56, Concordia 37
Andale 57, Wichita Collegiate 23
Andover Central 50, Goddard-Eisenhower 44
Atchison County 45, McLouth 40
Attica/Argonia 67, Oxford 28
Augusta 47, Buhler 21
Axtell 55, Linn 22
BV North 57, BV Northwest 21
BV Randolph 62, Troy 46
Baldwin 53, Spring Hill 41
Baxter Springs 42, Pittsburg Colgan 30
Bluestem 74, Burden Central 26
Bucklin 54, Kiowa County 43
Canton-Galva 53, Herington 43
Central Plains 57, Haven 24
Centralia 61, Washington County 30
Centre 51, Wakefield 26
Chanute 38, Pittsburg 26
Chase 39, Lakeside 38
Cheylin 39, Palco 27
Cimarron 57, Elkhart 43
Circle 36, Augusta 24
Circle 60, El Dorado 38
Clay Center 43, Wamego 37
Colby 60, Ulysses 48
Columbus 47, Riverton 24
Cunningham 59, Udall 20
DeSoto 51, Bonner Springs 37
Derby 62, Newton 33
Douglass 41, Remington 35
Dundy County-Stratton, Neb. 58, St. Francis 16
Ellinwood 48, Ellis 38
Ellsworth 58, Alanson, Mich. 13
Emporia 40, Topeka West 28
Erie 48, Oswego 35
Eureka 67, Flinthills 31
Fairfield 57, Burrton 26
Felt, Okla. 21, Rolla 18
Girard 50, Galena 42
Goddard 54, Andover 21
Goessel 39, Peabody-Burns 20
Golden Plains 63, Northern Valley 27
Goodland 46, Holcomb 39
Halstead 48, Smoky Valley 33
Hanover 46, Onaga 15
Hartford 69, Madison/Hamilton 36
Hays-TMP-Marian 45, Oakley 37
Heritage Christian 46, Maranatha Academy 34
Hesston 43, St. John 28
Highland Park 62, Junction City 30
Hutchinson 50, Great Bend 48
Hutchinson Central Christian 39, Caldwell 32
Iola 63, Prairie View 39
Jackson Heights 45, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 15
Jefferson North 65, Horton 41
Jefferson West 61, Riverside 31
KC Piper 66, Louisburg 17
KC Schlagle 72, Southeast 9
Kapaun Mount Carmel 49, Wichita Southeast 29
Kinsley 41, Ness City 19
Labette County 39, Fort Scott 29
Lakin 53, Stanton County 34
Liberal 58, Perryton, Texas 38
Lincoln 24, Wilson 21
Macksville 42, Stafford 26
Maize 64, Wichita Campus 27
Maize South 66, Arkansas City 16
Manhattan 55, Topeka Hayden 36
Marysville 61, Chapman 59
McPherson 77, Winfield 19
Minneola 39, Pawnee Heights 37
Nemaha Central 63, Perry-Lecompton 20
Neodesha 48, Humboldt 46
Nickerson 59, Pratt 45
Northern Heights 51, Osage City 46
Norton 45, Smith Center 38
Olathe East 41, SM Northwest 23
Olathe South 64, Olathe West 36
Olpe 86, Marais des Cygnes Valley 12
Osborne 55, Tescott 52
Otis-Bison 56, La Crosse 25
Paola 51, Ottawa 23
Parsons 49, Coffeyville 21
Phillipsburg 58, Hill City 27
Plainville 67, Stockton 41
Quinter 54, Greeley County 30
Rawlins County 51, Hoxie 50
Rose Hill 52, Clearwater 38
Rural Vista 58, Little River 28
Russell 49, Republic County 43
SM South 49, Gardner-Edgerton 38
Sabetha 42, Holton 34
Salina Central 56, Salina South 34
Salina Sacred Heart 46, Minneapolis 31
Santa Fe Trail 36, Osawatomie 28
Scott City 42, Hugoton 40
Sedan 39, Cedar Vale/Dexter 36
Silver Lake 38, St. Mary’s 35
Solomon 30, Elyria Christian 25
South Central 61, Hodgeman County 28
Southeast 43, Pleasanton 34
Southern Coffey 43, Burlingame 37
Spearville 58, South Gray 49
St. Thomas Aquinas 61, St. James Academy 16
Sublette 65, Satanta 37
Sylvan-Lucas 40, Pike Valley 23
Syracuse 56, Southwestern Hts. 12
Topeka Seaman 51, Shawnee Heights 29
Trego 47, Oberlin-Decatur 28
Wabaunsee 51, Rock Creek 24
Washburn Rural 49, Topeka 46
Waverly 55, Lebo 35
Wellington 51, Mulvane 20
Wellsville 58, Burlington 45
Weskan 57, Wheatland-Grinnell 42
West Elk 43, Fredonia 13
Wetmore 40, Clifton-Clyde 32
Wichita Heights 71, Wichita North 12