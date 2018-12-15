Becky Wornkey wins $10,000 Shopping Spree

Christmas came early for one Great Bend women Saturday………

Becky Wornkey of Great Bend had the last ping pong ball left in the machine Saturday in the Home for the Holiday’s $10,000 Shopping Spree presented by Moeder Plumbing Heating and Air, Bauer Computers and Eagle Communications. Wornkey, who registered at Sutherland’s in Great Bend, says she had a good feeling heading to the Crest Theater Saturday morning.

Becky Wornkey Audio

Becky will now have $10,000 to spend at any or all of the Home for the Holiday’s sponsors who helped make the event possible. She says it’s the first time she has ever one anything like this.

Becky Wornkey Audio

By the way, Becky’s lucky number was 14. David Sells of Wilson, who registered at Miller’s of Claflin, was the runner-up with ball number 9. Louis Pierce of Great Bend with ball number 1 was third after she registered at Great Bend Appliance.