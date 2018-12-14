Weekend Weather

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 52. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 26. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 55.