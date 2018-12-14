Weekend Weather

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 52. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 26. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 53.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 55.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 55.