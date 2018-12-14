Tip leads police to Kansas felon with firearms

Just after 6:30p.m. Wednesday, police were led to Motel 6 at 709 SW Fairlawn in Topeka by a tip from the Gun Stoppers program, according to Lt. Aaron Jones.

During the follow-up contact with 27-year-old Elena Munoz of Topeka, officers located two firearms in the hotel room.

Officers took Munoz to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections under suspicion of criminal possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell within 1000’ of a school, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.