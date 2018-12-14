Teen dead, 1 hurt in crash with dump truck in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a collision with a parked dump truck has left one teen dead and another injured in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police say the teens were riding in a speeding sport utility vehicle that skidded into the city work truck Thursday. It appears that the SUV then struck a guardrail and rolled over. A team of workers who were around the corner didn’t see the crash but came running after they heard the impact.

The teen who died was ejected. A girl in the SUV was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Two other teens in the SUV weren’t hurt.

Police say the teens weren’t wearing seat belts.