Suspects arrested for reported Russell Co. armed robbery

RUSSELL COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a juvenile suspect in connection with an armed robbery.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Hays Police Department. The initial information described a possible kidnapping in the area of Gorham, according to a press release from the Russell County sheriff.

Russell County deputies responded to a residence in Gorham and located a potential victim.

Responding deputies were informed this was possibly an armed robbery and not a kidnapping.

The description of the suspect vehicle was passed to surrounding counties, and a suspect vehicle was located in the Hays High School parking lot.

Hays Middle School was placed on lockdown for 15 minutes and then cleared. Hays High School was placed on lockdown at about 1:15 p.m. and remained on exterior lockdown until about 2:30 p.m. while Hays police investigated, said Hays Police Chief Don Scheibler.

Scheibler said suspects were taken into custody later that day in Hays off of school property.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office indicated the victim and suspects in the case are juveniles, so no names will be released.