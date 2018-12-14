Sunflower Director thankful to staff and law enforcement after Thursday bomb threats

Sunflower Diversified Services was one of two local agencies that serve the disabled in Great Bend who had to deal with bomb threats Thursday at multiple locations. Sunflower, along with Rosewood Services, received the bomb threats in one single e-mail and quickly had to evacuate all their facilities. Jon Prescott is the Executive Director for Sunflower.

Jon Prescott Audio

Prescott says he was proud of how his staff handled the threat and also how the community stepped forward to help.

Jon Prescott Audio

Of course we now know that other bomb threats were reported across Kansas and the United States Thursday. Law enforcement agencies dismissed the threats, saying they were meant to cause disruption and compel recipients into sending money and were not considered credible.

Some of the emails had the subject line: “Think Twice.” They were sent from a spoofed email address. The sender claimed to have had an associate plant a small bomb in the recipient’s building and that the only way to stop him from setting it off was by making an online payment of $20,000 in Bitcoin. That was the message that the email to Sunflower had in it which Prescott found interesting since Sunflower Diversified Services is a non for profit agency.