Sheriff: Rural Kansas home destroyed by fire

JACKSON COUNTY — A rural home was destroyed by fire early Friday morning.

Just after 3a.m., authorities received a report of a structure fire at 16700 98th Road in rural Jackson County, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Fire departments from Hoyt, Mayetta, Soldier Township, and the Potawatomi Nation responded to the scene.

The fire was brought under control around 5:30 am. The home was a log style home and is deemed a complete loss. All the occupants, including four children escaped the home without injury.

The fire is suspected of igniting from a heat lamp that was being used for animals, according to Morse.

Crews began clearing the scene around 7 a.m. Friday.