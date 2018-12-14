Man indicted for child porn lived in KC storage unit across from police

KANSAS CITY– A Kansas City man who was arrested after an hours-long standoff with police officers was indicted by a federal grand jury for attempted distribution and possession of child pornography, according to the United State’s Attorney.

Eric C. Hacker, 36, was charged in a 10-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City this week. That indictment was unsealed and made public following his arrest.

The federal indictment alleges that Hacker attempted to distribute child pornography over the internet on eight separate occasions between March 27, 2017, and June 2, 2017. The indictment also charged Hacker with one count of receiving child pornography over the internet and one count of possessing child pornography.

Hacker was arrested on Wednesday after he fled from police officers and barricaded himself for several hours inside of a storage container he had been using as a residence.

The charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.