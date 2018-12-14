Kansas duo held on $50K Bond on 10 drug allegations

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on numerous drug charges.

Just after 11a.m. Thursday police arrested Dane Simonsen, 32, and Christina Reyes, 31, both of Manhattan in the 700 Block of Fremont Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

Simonsen is being held on a $50,000 Bond on requested charges of distribute methadone, distribute amphetamine, distribute tramadol, distribute alprazolam, distribute lisdexamfetamine, distribute amphetamine, distribute tapentadol, distribute methylphenidate, distribute codeine and distribute or possess with the intent to distribute drug paraphernalia for illegal use.

Reyes is being held on a $50,000 Bond on requested charges of distribute methadone, distribute amphetamine, distribute tramadol, distribute alprazolam, distribute lisdexamfetamine, distribute amphetamine, distribute tapentadol, distribute methylphenidate, distribute codeine, distribute or possess with the intent to distribute drug paraphernalia for illegal use.