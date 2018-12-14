Great Bend native graduates from KHP training academy

SALINA —Thursday at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, the 24 newest Kansas state troopers graduated from their 23 weeks of classroom training. They will now move on to their counties of residence and begin training with their field training officers.

TROOPER Genesis Rose has just received his KHP badge following 23 weeks of training.

His wife pinned his badge on him. His hometown is Great Bend, Kansas

His duty station is the Kansas Turnpike with residence in Butler County pic.twitter.com/BqOYAgJSQT — KS Highway Patrol (@kshighwaypatrol) December 13, 2018

TROOPER Adam Flowers has just received his KHP badge following 23 weeks of training.

His wife pinned his badge on him. His hometown is Pratt, Kansas

His duty station is Ford County pic.twitter.com/RpzkG7hVXa — KS Highway Patrol (@kshighwaypatrol) December 13, 2018

Class #58 and their family members spent much of the morning together at the training academy, going through family programs and a program for the spouses. At 1 p.m., graduation began as the class entered the auditorium with a cadence.

“We are proud of the accomplishments of our new troopers so far,” said Colonel Mark Bruce, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol. “They still have much to learn as they apply their academy knowledge to working the road with a field training officer. Today we gladly welcome them and their families into the Kansas Highway Patrol.”

Throughout their time at the training academy, recruits have gone through classroom and practical training. They have learned crash investigation techniques; testing of impaired drivers; Kansas laws and statutes; among many other things. They have practiced car stops; at the firing range; defensive tactics; testing for DUI; and other critical training components that they will need to incorporate as they are out on the road.

One milestone for KHP Class #58 is that this class has the largest number of female graduates of any of the KHP’s recruit classes. Included in the class are Troopers Kayley Gaiser (Johnson/Wyandotte counties), Alexandra Morris (Woodson County), Kirstin Parynik (Sedgwick County), and Samantha Rohlman (Johnson/Wyandotte counties).

New troopers have been assigned to the following counties:

Troop A (Kansas City Metro/outlying area)-4 new troopers

Johnson/Wyandotte County-3 Leavenworth County-1

Troop C (North Central Kansas)-2 new troopers

Lincoln County-1 Riley County-1

Troop D (Northwest Kansas)-2 new troopers

Norton County-1 Thomas County-1

Troop E (Southwest Kansas)-2 new troopers

Finney County-1 Ford County-1

Troop F (South Central Kansas)-6 new troopers

Reno County-1 Sedgwick County-5

Troop G (Kansas Turnpike)-3 new troopers

El Dorado area-2 Topeka area-1

Troop H (Southeast Kansas)-5 new troopers

Allen County-1 Coffey County-2

Crawford County-1 Woodson County-1

The next KHP Recruit Class will begin their careers with the agency in June of 2019. The agency is currently conducting polygraphs on the applicants for that class.