Friday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Philip Rivers led the Chargers to a pair of touchdowns in the final minutes, then hit Mike Williams for the go-ahead 2-point conversion with 4 seconds remaining to give Los Angeles a 29-28 victory over the Chiefs. The Chargers clinched a playoff berth while forging a first-place tie with Kansas City in the AFC West. The Chargers also ended a nine-game losing streak to their longtime division rivals.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is finally getting another shot at Villanova, though with far less on the line this time. The Wildcats ended the Jayhawks’ season in the Final Four in April before routing Michigan to win their second national championship in three years. Both teams have much different rosters this season, and the game Saturday will be played at Allen Fieldhouse rather than the Alamodome in San Antonio.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Reigning Most Outstanding Player Mikaela Foecke ripped her 19th kill to cap defending champion Nebraska’s rally for a 22-15, 25-16, 25-23, 25-20, 15-11 victory over Illinois in the NCAA volleyball semifinals. The Cornhuskers (29-6) will go for their sixth title Saturday night against Stanford (33-1), which swept BYU in the other semifinal.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Injured Iowa State star Lindell Wigginton met with reporters for the first time in weeks wearing a shirt that read “Then What?” That’s a question the Cyclones will soon be asking themselves about Wigginton and Solomon Young. Both players could be back within a week, leaving Iowa State coach Steve Prohm with some decisions to make with a roster that will soon feature about a dozen Big 12-caliber players.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas freshman Jaxson Hayes is on a meteoric rise from raw talent to early buzz as a potential 2019 NBA draft pick. At nearly 7-feet tall, Jackson is averaging 10 points and nearly five rebounds for the Longhorns. He’s twice been named Big 12 newcomer of the week. All from a player who didn’t start a game in high school until his senior season.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — New Texas Tech coach Matt Wells has an $18.8 million, six-year contract, with Utah State getting an $800,000 buyout. Wells could earn incentives of up to $1 million and will owe 20 percent of the deal’s remaining value if he leaves for another job. Wells replaced Kliff Kingsbury after the former Texas Tech quarterback was fired.

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden poured in 50 points in his second triple-double of the season as the Houston Rockets won their second straight since a three-game slide, 126-111 against the Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA’s reigning MVP scored 11 points during a 13-2 spurt that put Houston ahead, 122-108. Harden also had 10 rebounds and 11 assists in his 37th career triple-double. LeBron James had a team-high 29 points for the Lakers, who had won two straight and six of seven.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points and the San Antonio Spurs posted their most lopsided win of the season in a 125-87 laugher against the Los Angeles Clippers. Rudy Gay added 21 points and DeMar DeRozan had 14 with seven assists in San Antonio’s fourth consecutive victory. Tobias Harris had 17 points in the Clippers’ second straight loss and fourth in their last five games.

PHOENIX (AP) — Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki became the first player in NBA history to play 21 seasons with the same team when he came off the bench to score two points in a 99-89 loss at Phoenix. Nowitzki’s season debut was delayed while he recovered from surgery to remove bone spurs from his left ankle in April. T.J. Warren scored a season-high 30 points as the Suns ended a 10-game losing streak.

