Dateline – Hoisington

Elsie Mae Dreher, 75, died December 12, 2018, at her home in Hoisington. She was born March 22, 1943, in Munjor, Kansas, the daughter of Nicholas and Louise (Befort) Klaus. Elsie graduated from Hays High School.

She was a longtime Hoisington resident moving from Salina in 1964. Elsie worked for Fuller Brush for 36 years retiring in 2003. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and Altar Society. She loved gardening, shopping, decorating for Christmas, spending time with her grandkids, and teaching her family how to cook German food.

On July 8, 1960, she married Ernest E. “Ernie” Dreher in Victoria, Kansas. He preceded her in death on April 16, 2018.

Survivors include: children, Lee Allan Dreher and wife Patty of Drexel, MO; Michelle Morales of Wichita, and Kimberly Williams and husband Kurt of Hoisington; daughter-in-law, Denise Dreher of Wichita; grandchildren, Trevor and Jack Williams, Ryan and Shadawn Dreher, Samuel & Jacob Morales, Emily, Natalie, Claire, and Sophie Dreher; and her beloved dog, Muffin.

She was preceded in death by his parents, husband, son, Darren Dreher; brothers, Kenneth Klaus, Dean Klaus; sisters, Betty Schaffer, Patty Beaky, and Mildred Klaus.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, with family to receive friends from 5 to 7p.m.

Vigil and Rosary will be 6 p.m. Friday at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, December 15, 2018, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, celebrated by Father Anselm Eke, MSP. Burial will follow in St. John Catholic Cemetery, Hoisington.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Kans for Kids or Golden Belt Humane Society in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.