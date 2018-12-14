Coming Spring 2019 – Updating toddler playground at Veteran’s Memorial Park

Coming the Spring of 2019, a newly redesigned toddler playground at Veteran’s Memorial Park is scheduled to replace the dated toddler playground located on the southeast corner of Veteran’s Lake.

The new toddler playground features smart play structures of a Fire Station and Playhouse Loft in addition to updating the current toddler swings and adding additional new features. These play structures are packed with a lot of activities and interactive elements.

Two new swing concepts includes: the Oodle swing which a group or single occupant can swing on which allows accessibility to enter from a wheelchair or walker. The Friendship Swing is a great way for siblings, parents and grandparents to enjoy swinging together on one swing.

Other features on the toddler playground will include a saddle spinner and Fire Engine Digirider and a Ditty Metallophone. The updated playground will feature a surfacing that was utilized on the My BackYard Playground.

Diann Henderson, Exec. Director of Great Bend Recreation Commission noted that in the design phase of this playground, it was impressive the features on the Loft and the Fire House in which the National Head Start Association and the Too Small to Fail provided guidance to Landscape Structures to create a range of developmentally appropriate activities in these Smart play structures.

“We are excited to assist the City of Great Bend and the Golden Belt Community Foundation in bringing another new “Play” Feature to Great Bend.”

The project will be funded in part by the Great Bend Recreation Commission for $53,700 and the Golden Belt Community Foundation grant providing $34,047 for the new playground equipment and surfacing. The City

of Great Bend will be providing the landscaping, site work and concrete work for this new playground project. The Kiwanis Club are sponsoring additional benches around the newly designed Toddler Playground.