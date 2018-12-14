Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (12/13)

BOOKED: Lucas Webster of Hays on a three Barton County District Court warrants for probation violation. NO BOND on any of the warrants. Also booked on a Barton County District Court for interference with a law enforcement officer, littering, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000. Also booked on a RHDC warrant for burglary, attempted theft, burglary, theft and criminal damage to property. Bond set at $15,000. Also booked on RHDC warrant for attempted theft and criminal damage to property. Bond set at $500.

BOOKED: Brandi Gutierrez on a Kansas Highway Patrol case for DWS, expired registration, failure to maintain lane, no insurance, littering, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth and possession of a depressant. Bond set at $10,000.

RELEASED: Eric Hellerud of Hoisington on a Hoisington Municipal Court case.

RELEASED: Chelsea Guyton of Great Bend to Department of Corrections.

RELEASED: John Lynch of Great Bend to Department of Corrections.

RELEASED: Zachary Briggs of Great Bend to Department of Corrections.

RELEASED: Daniel Glaze of Hoisington of Great Bend to Department of Corrections.

RELEASED: Robert Streiner of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal court case for battery and domestic violence and criminal damage to property. Posted $1,000 Bond.

BOOKED: Marissa Kennedy on a Barton County District Court case for possession of meth or heroin with the intent to distribute. Bond set at $100,000.

RELEASED: Joshua Anderson of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after being released per order of court. Also released on a Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia and a Barton County District Court case for theft.

RELEASED: Verbin Paxman of Tribune on a Barton County District Court case for failure to appear after getting released. Also a McPherson Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear and a Harvey County District Court warrant for failure to appear.

RELEASED: Garrett Buckbee of Ellinwood on a Barton County District Court case for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, failure to signal and no insurance. Posted $2,500 bond.

RELEASED: Robert Crawford per order of the court.

RELEASED: Gregory Carey of Hoisington on a Barton County District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Posted $10,000 bond.

RELEASED: Amanda Rigby of Hoisington on a Barton County District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Posted $10,000 bond.