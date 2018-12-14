Barton County Health Director casts warning on eating raw cookie dough

We are still in the heart of the holiday season and with that brings a lot of baking, especially cookies.

Every year, the Centers for Disease Control reiterates the importance of not eating raw cookie dough. According to the CDC, flour that has not been treated can still contain germs like E. coli and raw eggs can contain salmonella.

Barton County Health Director Shelly Schneider knows that many people out there have been eating raw cookie dough for years and have never become sick, but she says things can change.

Shelly Schneider Audio

The CDC also recommends following label directions for baking and to refrigerate products containing raw dough or eggs until they are cooked.