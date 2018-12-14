4th Kansas suspect guilty in New Year’s Day double-murder

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man has been found guilty of first degree murder for a 2015 shooting death of two in Wichita.

On Thursday, a jury returned a guilty verdict in the trial of Jamion Wimbley, 22 of Wichita, according to a media release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney.

Wimbley was found guilty of two counts of first degree murder and two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm. On January 1st, 2015, Wimbley shot Brenton Oliver and Betty Ann Holloman in the front yard of a home in the 2500 block of E. Mossman.

Wimbley is scheduled to be sentenced January 25th. He is the last of four men tried and convicted in the double homicide. Quincy Carter and Brent Carter are serving life sentences. Johnathan Carter is awaiting sentencing on January 2nd.