DECEMBER 14, 2018

FOR SALE: 2 TRACTOR TIRES 20.8/42, 1969 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU., 1990 CHEVY SW PU. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: DIRT MOVER W/EXTRAS. WANTED: WIRING HARNESS OR WRECKED 2006/07 FORD PU., FARM HELP PART-TIME NOW, FULL TIME IN THE SPRING. 620-653-4913

FOR SALE: 2 YR SIDE-BY-SIDE REFRIGERATOR (ALMOND), LANDSCAPING ROCK, LAWN SWEEPER CART. 620-786-5255

FOR SALE: VANITY COUNTER TOP, BLACK & DECKER FOOD PROCESSOR, SNOW BOOTS (7) 620-617-9083

FOR SALE: PU TOPPER FOR SMALL FORD TRUCKS. 620-797-0404

FOR SALE: TV STAND W/STORAGE. 620-562-7842

FOR SALE: FIREWOOD. WANTED: WESTERN SHIRTS. 620-282-8079

FOR SALE: HANGING LIGHT FIXTURE (6 GLOBES), ITALIAN DEER TAPESTRY, HAND DECORATED SLED. 620-792-6560

FOR SALE: LOVESEAT GLIDER/ROCKER. WANTED: WHEELS FOR A 2001 GMC PRODUCT VAN. 620-282-3957

FOR SALE: 2013 POLARIS 900 RAZOR SEATS 4. 620-793-0734

FOR SALE: 1988 FORD F250 DIESEL, HOG FEEDERS, CATTLE PANELS. 620-257-8900

FOR SALE: DINETTE SETS W/CHAIRS, 11 METAL FOLDING CHAIRS. 620-586-8003

FOR SALE: TREK 21 SPEED BICYCLE, 3 17″ TIRES 620-264-0819

FOR SALE: MALE TEACUP CHIHUAHUA. 620-566-7297 SOLD, SOLD, SOLD.

FOR SALE: 1976 FARM DUMP TRUCK, 1993 CHEVY ASTRO VAN, 8X18 TRAILER. 620-793-3854

FOR SALE: RAINBOW VACUUM CLEANER W/ATTACHMENTS (WILLING TO DEMONSTRATE) 620-603-6632

FOR SALE: 2 SETS OF DISHES W/EXTRAS, KITCHEN CANISTERS (WHITE) CHILDRENS VHS MOVIES. 620-792-9710

FOR SALE: ACOUSTICAL GUITAR, 1997 FORD RANGER. 620-792-2916

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

FOR SALE: CHILDCRAFT HONEY OAK HIGH CHAIR IN EXCELLENT CONDITION THE ASKING PRICE IS $40.00. ALSO A GRAYCO PACK N PLAY CHANGE N CARRY PLAYARD THAT IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION FOR $40.00. TONY LAMA COWBOY BOOTS SIZE 12 IN EXCELLENT CONDITION FOR $20.00 AS WELL AS 14 PAIR OF WOMENS JEANS IN SIZE 12,14, AND 16 AND 3 PAIR OF MENS JEANS SIZE 36. ALL OF THE JEANS ARE $3.00 EACH. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 620-791-8361

