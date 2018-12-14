2 jailed, 300 lbs. of pot seized after I-70 traffic stop

COOPER COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a Thursday traffic stop on Interstate 70.

During the stop near Boonville, Missouri in Cooper County, state troopers found and seized over 300 pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags.

The occupants of the van 19-year-old Jonathan Padilla of Fresno, CA. and 34-year-old Felix Lopez-Gutierrez of Little Falls, MN. are being held on a $200,000 Bond in the Cooper County jail for tafficking drugs and delivery of a controlled substance, according to the sheriff’s department.

Lopez-Gutierrez is also being held on an ICE detainer, according to the sheriff’s department.