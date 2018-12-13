WANTED PERSON: Karie McBride

Authorities are looking for a wanted person considered armed and dangerous. According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year old Karie Lane McBride is wanted on a Rush County warrant for felony theft.

Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir says his office has reason to believe that McBride has access to firearms and has made threats against law enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous.

McBride is a white male 5’6” tall 130 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have information about this crime or any other crime, please call crime stoppers at 620-792-1300 or 888-305-1300.