Thursday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs can clinch their third straight AFC West title and a first-round playoff bye with a victory over the Chargers on Thursday night. Meanwhile, Los Angeles can forge a tie in the division and clinch its first postseason berth since 2013 with a win at Arrowhead Stadium. The matchup features the two teams with the AFC’s best records.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Samajae Haynes-Jones scored 17 points and Markis McDuffie made the go-ahead jumper with 4:31 left and Wichita State beat Jacksonville State 69-65. McDuffie missed 12 of 15 shot attempts, but after Haynes-Jones added a 3-pointer after his jump shot for a 64-60 lead, McDuffie made three free throws with 34 seconds left to create safe space for the Shockers.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Chris Klieman needed no better reminder of the monumental task ahead of him than the one sitting in the front row of his introductory news conference at Kansas State: Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder. Klieman accepted the job earlier this week, though he will continue to coach North Dakota State through the FCS playoffs. The Bison play South Dakota State on Friday night.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jarrett Culver scored 15 points, Tariq Owens had 14 points and eight rebounds and No. 11 Texas Tech ran out to a 43-point halftime lead in a 79-44 victory over Northwestern State. The Red Raiders matched their best start since 2008-09. All of the wins have been by double digits, and they had a 10-point lead less than five minutes into this rout.

National Headlines

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is expected to play Sunday at Minnesota despite a right ankle injury that sidelined him briefly during Sunday’s win over New England. Tannehill was limited in practice Wednesday, but he jogged and said his ankle is improving. Coach Adam Gase said Tannehill will play barring a setback as the 7-6 Dolphins aim for an AFC wild-card berth.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson will make his fifth consecutive start when the Baltimore Ravens take on the visiting Buccaneers on Sunday. The Ravens have gone 3-1 with Jackson under center after dropping their previous three games under longtime starter Joe Flacco, who is finally healthy after suffering a right hip injury last month. He has been a starter since his rookie season in 2008 and was Super Bowl MVP when the Ravens beat San Francisco to end the 2012 season.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in Kai Forbath and Matt McCrane to kick after practice yesterday as potential replacements for Chris Boswell after he missed two more kicks during Sunday’s 24-21 loss at Oakland. One of Boswell’s misses was a 40-yard field-goal attempt on the final snap during which his left foot slipped on the turf and the ball smacked into the wall at the line of scrimmage. Boswell has made just 10 of 16 field goals and 39 of 44 extra points this season.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A person familiar with the agreement tells The Associated Press that All-Star pitcher Charlie Morton has accepted a two-year, $30 million with the Tampa Bay Rays. The 35-year-old Morton was a first-time All-Star last season when he went 15-3 for Houston. He had a 3.13 ERA in a career-high 30 starts. The right-hander joins a staff led by AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Temple has hired Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz as its next head football coach. Diaz has directed defenses that ranked in the top 15 nationally in yards per play with the Hurricanes each season since joining them in 2016. He would replace Geoff Collins, who left Temple after two seasons to become coach at Georgia Tech last week.

Wednesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (11) Texas Tech 79 Northwestern St. 44

Final (24) Houston 82 LSU 76

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Indiana 113 Milwaukee 97

Final OT Boston 130 Washington 125

Final Cleveland 113 N-Y Knicks 106

Final Charlotte 108 Detroit 107

Final Brooklyn 127 Philadelphia 124

Final New Orleans 118 Oklahoma City 114

Final Memphis 92 Portland 83

Final Dallas 114 Atlanta 107

Final Utah 111 Miami 84

Final Sacramento 141 Minnesota 130

Final Toronto 113 Golden State 93