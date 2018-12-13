New K-State study looks at health insurance costs for Kansas farmers

Health insurance costs have increased drastically over past 10 years for Kansas farmers, while net farm incomes have lately decreased. That is based on data collected and recently published by K-State’s Department of Agricultural Economics and the Kansas Farm Management Association. Agricultural economist Robin Reid co-authored the work and explains the how farmers contributed.

Reid says Medical expenses for singles and couples stayed fairly steady, but families have felt the impact from both insurance and medical care costs.

That was K-State agricultural economist Robin Reid. The publication titled “Summary of Health Care Costs on Kansas Farm Management Association Farms from 2008-2017” also compares family living expenses to these health care costs. For more information, visit agmanager.info.