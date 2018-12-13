Man killed in Kansas trash truck crash identified

ANDOVER, Kan. (AP) — Andover police say the man killed when his vehicle hit a trash truck was an international student at Butler Community College.

Police said a car driven by 25-year-old Henry Too Cheseto crossed the center line of an Andover street Wednesday and crashed head-on into a Waste Management truck.

Cheseto was partially ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Police say Cheseto formerly lived in Alaska and Kenya. He was apparently on his way home from the school when the crash happened.

The trash truck driver wasn’t hurt.