Law enforcement notified of bomb threats, but believe it’s a hoax at this time

“The Barton County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Great Bend Police Department responded to numerous bomb threats this afternoon. As of 3 p.m. 13 bomb threats have been received in Barton County. We also believe several bomb threats have been received in Reno County. As of this time, no suspicious devices have been found. It is further believed the threats have been emailed from Russia. We do not believe there is reason for alarm at this time, we just ask that citizens be aware of their surroundings and alert for any suspicious packages.”