Last chances to become a finalist for $10,000 giveaway

If you need an extra $10,000 to spend during the holidays, you are running out of chances to become a finalist in the “Shop at Home for the Holidays $10,000 Shopping Spree.” The winner will be announced Saturday, Dec. 15 with a chance to sign up Friday, Dec. 14 at Dawson Jewelers and Saturday morning at the Crest Theatre.

The giveaway is put together by Eagle Communications in Great Bend and Market Manager Randy Goering says over the past few months individuals have been signing up to win the prize.

The $10,000 giveaway is presented by Moeder Plumbing, Heating & Air, your Bryant dealer, and Bauer Computers. There are pretty good odds for the cash, with only 51 finalists.

If you are selected as a finalist, join Eagle Radio Saturday for the giveaway at the Crest Theatre. The final chance drawing will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with the presentation starting at 10 a.m.