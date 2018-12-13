Kansas woman who fled fatal officer shooting in custody

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer involved shooting and aggravated battery to a law enforcement officer and have another suspect in custody, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

On Wednesday during a traffic stop in the 2400 Block of SW Topeka Boulevard, police took 26-year-old Chelsee Ann Retana into custody. She was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of Aggravated Battery to a law enforcement officer, felony obstruction and numerous other arrest warrants.

Just before 11a.m. November 27, Retana was last seen running southbound from a silver SUV from NE Grant and NE Madison, in the company of another adult female, according to Beightel.

Officers had witnessed the maroon passenger vehicle stalled out in the intersection of NE Grant and NE Monroe in Topeka, according to Beightel. The Officer went to make contact with the occupants of the vehicle.

At that time, a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper responded to the area, because a Trooper attempted to stop that vehicle earlier in the morning, but the driver of the vehicle later identified as Jarmane Dyane Logan, 35, Topeka, fled and evaded the Trooper.

As the Trooper and Officer were speaking to the occupants of the vehicle, a silver SUV approached them at a high rate of speed, almost striking them.

The occupants of the maroon passenger car attempted to flee and get into the SUV.

As the Trooper and Officer tried to intervene, the Trooper and Officer were dragged by the SUV. The trooper shot and injured the Logan. He was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and died, according to Beightel.

Retina has previous convictions for fleeing or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.