Kansas man accused of DUI after motorcycle crash

SALINE COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 11:30p.m. Wednesday in Salina.

A 2010 Harley Davidson Dyna driven by Patrick Joseph Frank, 46, Salina, was eastbound in the 200 Block of East Prescott Road, according to Salina Police Detective Sergeant David Villanueva.

Frank missed the dogleg in the street at Fourth Street and hit the curb, launching the motorcycle approximately 104 feet, according to Villanueva.

EMS transported Frank to Salina Regional Health Center with injuries to his face and head, according to Villanueva. He was not wearing a helmet and officers detected the odor of alcohol.

Frank told them he had been coming from a drinking establishment, Villanueva said.

Police charged him with felony driving under the influence, improper driving on a laned roadway, not having a valid driver’s license, no proof of insurance, and a vehicle registration violation.

The investigation is ongoing as a blood sample taken at the hospital has been sent to the KBI lab for analysis, according to Villanueva.