Kan. teen held on $75K Bond for alleged kidnapping, robbery

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged kidnapping and robbery.

Just after 3p.m. Wednesday, police arrested Derrick Smith, 19, of Manhattan in the 100 block of Courthouse Place in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

Smith was jailed on a Riley County District Court warrant for aggravated kidnapping and two counts of attempted aggravated robbery. He is being held on a bond of $75,000.00. Police released no additional details early Thursday.