Kan. felon fled traffic stop then reported the car stolen

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on numerous charges after a high speed chase.

Just before before 8a.m, Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a 2009 Chevy Impala on U.S. Hwy 75 near 110th Road in southern Jackson County for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

The driver, later identified as Michael Todd Belaire-Serna, 36, Topeka, allegedly failed to stop and fled from the deputy southbound into Shawnee County.

The deputy continued the pursuit which led to the area of Topeka Blvd. and NW Independence Avenue where the deputy terminated the pursuit.

KHP Troopers and Shawnee County Deputies assisted with the search for the driver and vehicle.

Later in the day, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Dispatch was contacted by Belaire-Serna who stated he had reported his car stolen in Topeka.

Topeka Police went to meet with Belaire-Serna to take a stolen vehicle report. Topeka Police took Belaire-Serna into custody and released him to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Belaire-Serna was booked into the Jackson County Jail on requested charges of Felony flee and elude, reckless driving, felony interference with law enforcement, and driving while revoked. He is also being cited for numerous traffic offenses. Belaire-Serna’s vehicle was recovered in the 1900 of NW Fillmore Street in Topeka and impounded.

Blaire-Serna has four previous drug convictions including two in November.