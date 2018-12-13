Growth of Community Service Day leads to supplemental position

Community Service Day at Great Bend High School began six years ago as a way for high school students to give back to the community. Six years later the event has grown large enough that the USD 428 School Board voted Monday night to add a supplemental salary for the person who has to coordinate over 800 students getting to different projects. Andrea Stalcup has been that person who has put the event together and spent over 80 hours organizing the event last spring. Superintendent Chris Thexton told board members that the success of the event led to the request to add the supplemental position.

Students volunteer at nonprofit organizations, assist with cleanup or projects for the City of Great Bend and area churches, and last spring made treats for local law enforcement. Thexton says around 90 percent of the student body participates in the Community Service Day, which means over 800 students volunteering to help make the community better.