Gov.-elect: Kan. voters would reject school funding amendment

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Incoming Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says she doesn’t think Republican lawmakers will be able to approve a state constitutional amendment on school funding.

And, she says, if they did pass the amendment, she believes Kansas voters would reject it.

GOP lawmakers have discussed a constitutional amendment for years in reaction to Kansas Supreme Court rulings on school financing.

House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, a Republican from Wichita, said earlier this week he believes there is a renewed interest in an amendment.

Two-thirds of the House and Senate would have to approve the amendment before it went to voters.

GOP leaders said this week they may consider reopening – or even starting over – on a funding plan passed this year. Kelly also rejected that idea.