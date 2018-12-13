GBRC indoor soccer leagues still forming

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission is forming Instructional Sessions for K-1st Grade and Indoor Soccer Leagues for any interested boys and girls in the 2nd-8th grades.

K-8th grade registration ends Friday, January 25th. Instructional Indoor Soccer begins Tuesday, February 12th. Indoor Soccer games for Middle School will begin Saturday, February 2nd and 2nd-6th grade games will begin Saturday, March 2nd.

Weekday games will be played depending on enrollment numbers. Volunteer coaches are needed! Regular registration fee of $40.00.

For more information about Indoor Soccer leagues, call the Great Bend Rec office at 793-3755 or check the Great Bend Rec Facebook page or website at www.greatbendrec.com.