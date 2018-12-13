Friday High School Basketball Schedule

Western Athletic Conference
Great Bend @ Hutchinson
Perryton, TX @ Liberal
Garden City @ Bear Creek, CO
Central Prairie League
Hesston @ St. John
Central Plains @ Haven
Ellis @ Ellinwood
Macksville @ Stafford
LaCrosse @ Otis-Bison
Ness City @ Kinsley
Central Kansas League
Pratt @ Nickerson
Halstead @ Smoky Valley
Other Area Games
Russell @ Republic County
Minneola @ Pawnee Heights
Fowler @ Skyline
Lakeside @ Chase
Ellsworth @ Beloit
Oakley @ TMP
Sterling @ Chaparral
Wilson @ Lakin
Hodgeman County @ South Central
Bucklin @ Kiowa County
Rural Vista @ Little River