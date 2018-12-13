Cop Shop (12/12)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/12)

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:39 p.m. an accident was reported at W. K-4 Highway & N. US 281 Highway in Hoisington.

At 6:03 p.m. an accident with a deer was reported in the 400 block of NW 50 Avenue in Olmitz.

At 6:59 p.m. an accident was reported at K-96 Highway at MM 168.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (12/12)

Sick Person

At 3:24 a.m. a subject was transported from 2419 Coronado Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:33 a.m. Melvin Loreg was turning eastbound onto 24th Street and struck an object.

At 9:04 a.m. an accident was reported at 3318 Broadway.

Warrant Arrest

At 1:28 p.m. an officer arrested Robert Crawford at 1806 12th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 3:43 p.m. a report of someone damaging the door to her residence at 222 Baker Avenue was made.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:39 p.m. an accident was reported at 1000 Main Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 6:17 p.m. an officer arrested Pedro Mata-Rincon at 1000 Main Street for DUI and no insurance.

Theft

At 6:55 p.m. a report of her Mazda CX7 with 623KTA license being stolen was made at 1317 Harding Street. Vehicle entered into NCIC.

Disturbance

At 7:35 p.m. a report of Robert Streiner throwing items around the house and hitting her was made at 1908 Adams Street. Streiner was arrested and booked in lieu of bond.

Burglary / In Progress

At 8:12 p.m. a burglary was reported at 1604 Morton Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:06 p.m. a request for outside agency assistance after tazer deployment during traffic stop at 19th Street & Washington Street. Lucas Webster was arrested and transported to jail on three warrants and Brandy Gutierrez on 5D.