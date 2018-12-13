Barton County Commission dealing with year end house keeping chores

Monday’s Barton County Commission meeting will include a budget amendment hearing that will begin at 9 am. The hearing has been scheduled to receive comments relative to amending the 2018 operating budget for Road and Bridge, 911 emergency telephone tax, solid waste, the criminal justice information system and computer aided dispatch. According to Barton County Administrator Phil Hathcock, budget estimates must be adjusted so that funds fall within budgetary laws.

Phil Hathcock Audio

That budget amendment hearing will lead into the start of the regular Commission meeting where the board will than vote on whether to accept the revised 2018 operating budget.