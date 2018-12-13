2 jailed after stolen Kansas cattle sold in Oklahoma

CHEROKEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for alleged cattle theft.

Early Tuesday, the Cherokee County Kansas Sheriff’s Office was notified of the theft of 17 steers from a rural Columbus, Kansas pasture, according to a media release.

Shortly after being notified, the cattle owner was contacted by an employee with an Oklahoma City Livestock Barn, who recognized the owner’s brand on 17 steers being delivered to sell at auction that morning.

Cherokee County authorities then coordinated efforts with the Livestock Investigator for the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, who reached out to his counterparts in Oklahoma City.

“I’m excited about the way this case came together, very quickly, thanks to rapid and accurate information sharing along with collaboration between the cattle owner, representatives of the sale barn, and all law enforcement involved, including the Special Livestock Investigators in Kansas and Oklahoma,” according to Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

“Once the steers were positively identified as those stolen from Cherokee County, law enforcement worked in partnership with the sale barn operators and appeared to sell the cattle,” said Groves.

When the suspects went to collect payment for the cattle, they were taken into custody.

Anthony Francis Whittley and Jasmine A. Boone, both 27 of rural Labette County, Kansas, are currently being held in the Oklahoma County, Oklahoma Jail on allegations of Transporting Stolen Property Across State Lines, Concealing Stolen Property and being in Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.

“At this time our office is seeking charges in Kansas for Felony Theft and Criminal Damage to Property, but we also anticipate the filing of additional charges with regards to a similar case from late November, where 8 cows were stolen north of Columbus,” said Groves.