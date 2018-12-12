Wednesday Sports Headlines

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt’s move from Arizona to St. Louis made Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts happy. Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon, not so much. St. Louis acquired the six-time All-Star first baseman from the Diamondbacks last week for pitcher Luke Weaver, catcher Carson Kelly, minor league infielder Andy Young and a 2019 draft pick.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals and speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton have finalized a $5.25 million contract that includes up to $1 million in performance bonuses and a mutual option for 2020. His deal calls for a $4.25 million salary next year and a $7.5 million mutual option with a $1 million buyout He can earn $100,000 each for making 325 plate appearances and every additional 25 through 550.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill returned from a wrist injury and a heel injury to help Kansas City beat the Ravens in overtime last week. In doing so, Hill proved he has more in his arsenal than simply world-class speed.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Melvin Gordon wants to suit up for the Los Angeles Chargers’ biggest game of the season Thursday at Kansas City, but he says his status will likely not be decided until 90 minutes before kickoff. The fourth-year running back was listed as limited on the team’s Tuesday practice report, which was the first time he has participated in a practice since the injury.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 1 Kansas to face No. 17 Villanova in rematch of 2018 Final Four semifinals. The Jayhawks moved back to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 this week following Gonzaga’s loss to Tennessee. The Wildcats have six straight games since falling out of the poll

UNDATED (AP) — Just more than a month after the season started, there are only nine unbeaten teams left in Division I men’s college basketball. And it’s a similar story at the other end of the spectrum: Only five teams have yet to win a game.

National Headlines

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Philadelphia Phillies have worked out a three-year, $50 million contract with five-time All-Star outfielder Andrew McCutchen, subject to a successful physical. The 32-year-old McCutchen hit .255 with 20 home runs and 65 RBIs in 155 games for the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees this season. McCutchen was an All-Star each season from 2011-15, and the National League MVP in 2013.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have released oft-injured shortstop Troy Tulowitzki with two years and $38 million remaining on his contract. The 34-year-old Tulowitzki hasn’t played in the majors since July 2017, missing all of last season following right ankle surgery performed last spring. He has been a disappointment since coming to the Blue Jays in a trade with Colorado, batting .250 with 31 home runs and 105 RBIs in 197 games.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger believes he’ll play Sunday against New England despite bruised ribs suffered in Sunday’s loss at Oakland. Roethlisberger took a shot in the ribs and missed most of the second half of Sunday’s game before leading a potential game-tying drive that ended with a botched field-goal attempt by Chris Boswell. Head coach Mike Tomlin indicated pain management will be the biggest concern.

Tuesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final Penn 78 (17) Villanova 75

Final (23) Furman 77 Charleston Southern 69

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Houston 111 Portland 104

Final San Antonio 111 Phoenix 86

Final Toronto 123 L.A. Clippers 99