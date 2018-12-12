Water issue at Jefferson Elementary, school closing at 12:15

Due to an unexpected water issue, Jefferson Elementary School will dismiss all students at 12:15 p.m. today, December 12th. Parents are asked to pick up their student(s) promptly.

The safety and accommodation of our students remain our top priority.

Notices have been posted on social media and parents have been notified via email. We thank the community for their understanding and cooperation as this situation is out of our control. Crews are on site to address the issue and we will keep the public informed.