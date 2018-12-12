Tuesday High School Basketball Scores

Tuesday AP High School Basketball Scores
Boys
Andale 62, Clearwater 22
Andover 81, Maize South 63
Andover Central 61, Goddard 26
Baxter Springs 57, Erie 45
Belle Plaine 77, Chaparral 55
Beloit 65, Southeast Saline 35
Bennington 36, Lakeside 27
Berean Academy 56, Caldwell 36
Blue Valley 49, SM North 46
Burlingame 45, Lebo 42
Burlington 78, Iola 41
Central Plains 45, St. John 32
Centralia 51, Onaga 13
Chanute 48, Labette County 38
Chapman 52, Wamego 48
Circle 52, Augusta 51
Clifton-Clyde 52, Linn 23
Columbus 55, Cherryvale 47
Conway Springs 46, Douglass 33
Council Grove 58, West Franklin 50
Dundy County-Stratton, Neb. 63, Rawlins County 60
El Dorado 51, Winfield 49
Ellis 36, Wheatland-Grinnell 22
Ellsworth 37, Minneapolis 34, OT
Frankfort 62, Valley Heights 55
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 40, Wakefield 22
Halstead 63, Sedgwick 46
Hanover 69, BV Randolph 40
Haven 62, Nickerson 54
Hays 82, Colby 69
Hays-TMP-Marian 52, Pratt 39
Hesston 52, Smoky Valley 46, OT
Hiawatha 51, Nemaha Central 47
Hoxie 74, Wallace County 52
Independence 50, Coffeyville 40
Jefferson West 56, Perry-Lecompton 51
KC Christian 62, Maranatha Academy 57
KC Piper 71, Bonner Springs 63
KC Sumner 66, Atchison 55
KC Washington 77, KC Wyandotte 46
Kingman 73, Medicine Lodge 42
Lakin 85, Sublette 59
Lamar, Mo. 60, Galena 45
Lawrence-Nelson, Neb. 58, Rock Hills 28
Louisburg 69, Frontenac 47
Lyons 41, Canton-Galva 35
Macksville 61, Hutchinson Central Christian 45
Maize 58, Derby 57
Manhattan 51, Junction City 49
Marion 54, Hillsboro 52
Marysville 61, Concordia 36
McLouth 69, Horton 41
McPherson 54, Buhler 51
Minneola 57, Satanta 37
Mission Valley 46, Chase County 37
Newton 58, Salina South 51
Northern Valley 51, Logan 27
Olathe West 55, BV Southwest 49
Olpe 50, Madison/Hamilton 23
Osage City 57, Lyndon 42
Osborne 75, Victoria 62
Ottawa 60, Topeka West 53, 3OT
Pittsburg 66, Parsons 61
Plainville 62, Natoma 35
Pleasanton 46, Crest 39
Riley County 54, Clay Center 44
Riverton 67, Oswego 21
Rose Hill 67, Wellington 35
Royal Valley 56, Holton 38
SM Northwest 37, Mill Valley 35
SM South 72, Olathe North 67
SM West 46, Lawrence Free State 35
Sabetha 30, Riverside 16
Salina Central 62, Valley Center 47
Salina Sacred Heart 50, Russell 44
Santa Fe Trail 85, Prairie View 71
Shawnee Heights 69, Lansing 56
Smith Center 64, Pike Valley 22
South Gray 92, Ingalls 36
Spring Hill 56, Metro Academy 55
St. Mary’s 62, Rock Creek 54
St. Paul 59, Uniontown 23
Sylvan-Lucas 46, Lincoln 35
Tonganoxie 44, KC Turner 32
Topeka 60, Topeka Hayden 45
Topeka Seaman 63, Highland Park 50
Trego 44, Oakley 42, 2OT
Valley Falls 39, Pleasant Ridge 38
Washburn Rural 67, Emporia 52
Wellsville 59, Osawatomie 49
Wichita Campus 71, Hutchinson 5
Wichita Collegiate 74, Mulvane 39
Wichita County 55, Weskan 44
Wichita East 75, Wichita Bishop Carroll 63
Wichita South 59, Kapaun Mount Carmel 55
Wichita Southeast 69, Wichita West 40
Wichita Trinity 71, Cheney 47
GIRLS
Andale 63, Clearwater 22
BV Randolph 74, Hanover 40
Baxter Springs 39, Erie 29
Bennington 36, Lakeside 27
Berean Academy 49, Caldwell 37
Bluestem 58, Fredonia 19
Burlingame 35, Lebo 30
Burlington 51, Iola 34
Central Plains 54, St. John 28
Centralia 67, Onaga 12
Cheney 59, Wichita Trinity 47
Cimarron 37, Larned 35
Circle 36, Augusta 24
Clay Center 46, Riley County 38
Clifton-Clyde 58, Linn 48
Columbus 53, Cherryvale 45
Conway Springs 45, Douglass 20
Council Grove 67, West Franklin 20
Crest 43, Pleasanton 34
Derby 50, Maize 40
Dodge City 50, Hugoton 46
Dundy County-Stratton, Neb. 62, Rawlins County 47
Ellsworth 37, Minneapolis 34
Frankfort 48, Valley Heights 34
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 41, Wakefield 15
Goddard 56, Andover Central 32
Goddard-Eisenhower 66, Arkansas City 44
Halstead 44, Sedgwick 33
Hays 47, Colby 44
Hesston 45, Smoky Valley 13
Hillsboro 42, Marion 27
Hodgeman County 56, Ness City 31
Holton 61, Royal Valley 59, 2OT
Hoxie 61, Wallace County 31
Hutchinson 37, Wichita Campus 28
Hutchinson Central Christian 42, Macksville 38
Independence 56, Coffeyville 29
Jefferson North 39, Atchison County 35
Jefferson West 43, Perry-Lecompton 28
KC Piper 86, Bonner Springs 21
KC Sumner 82, Atchison 30
Kingman 36, Medicine Lodge 30
Kinsley 53, Pratt Skyline 27
Labette County 52, Chanute 48
Lamar, Mo. 50, Galena 32
Lansing 39, Shawnee Heights 29
Lawrence 58, KC Wyandotte 11
Lawrence-Nelson, Neb. 58, Rock Hills 28
Logan 66, Northern Valley 40
Louisburg 57, Frontenac 51
Lyons 46, Canton-Galva 41
Maize South 61, Andover 46
Manhattan 72, Junction City 16
Marysville 54, Concordia 35
McPherson 66, Buhler 35
Mill Valley 49, SM Northwest 41
Minneola 57, Satanta 37
Moundridge 47, Little River 43
Nemaha Central 59, Hiawatha 21
Newton 39, Salina South 23
Nickerson 60, Haven 48
Northern Heights 49, Central Heights 20
Olathe East 41, Notre Dame de Sion, Mo. 37
Olpe 56, Madison/Hamilton 16
Osage City 43, Lyndon 19
Oswego 41, Riverton 32
Ottawa 52, Topeka West 43
Parsons 45, Pittsburg 39
Pleasant Ridge 47, Valley Falls 34
Pratt 35, Hays-TMP-Marian 26
Rose Hill 67, Wellington 35
Russell 49, Salina Sacred Heart 35
SM West 46, Lawrence Free State 35
Sabetha 53, Riverside 24
Salina Central 57, Valley Center 39
Santa Fe Trail 43, Prairie View 31
Smith Center 74, Pike Valley 18
South Central 50, Kiowa County 44
South Gray 70, Ingalls 38
Southeast 46, Yates Center 43
Southeast Saline 52, Beloit 44
Spearville 54, Fowler 7
Spring Hill 43, Metro Academy 42
St. Mary’s 32, Rock Creek 31
St. Paul 53, Uniontown 25
Sublette 62, Lakin 45
Sylvan-Lucas 49, Lincoln 23
Topeka 69, Topeka Hayden 50
Topeka Seaman 56, Highland Park 43
Trego 32, Oakley 24
Victoria 48, Osborne 35
Wamego 40, Chapman 29
Washburn Rural 58, Emporia 44
Wellsville 86, Osawatomie 39
Weskan 47, Wichita County 37
Wichita Bishop Carroll 56, Wichita East 26
Wichita Collegiate 45, Mulvane 14
Wichita Home School 47, Elyria Christian 17
Wichita South 60, Kapaun Mount Carmel 52
Wichita Sunrise 57, Wichita Classical 26
Wilson 40, Palco 31
Winfield 51, El Dorado 49