Students who want future in health care may be able to get a head start in doing so

USD 428 School Board members conducted their first reading of the high school program of studies book Monday night at the district board meeting. The book describes proposed course changes at Great Bend High School for the 2019-2020 school year. One proposed change is adding a biomedical pathway for students that are interested in a career in health care. Travis McAtee teaches science at the high school and explained what this pathway would entail.

McAtee says interest in the program by students has been overwhelming with close to 150 students who are in either 8th grade or freshmen in high school indicating that they possibly would be interested. He says because of that, criteria will need to be established in order to trim the number of students down to around 75 or 80 who would be part of the initial program.

The second career pathway that is being considered is one for students who are interested in exploring teaching as a career. That would include a teaching internship in the final year of the pathway that would include planning a unit with an instructor and actually teaching that unit to a class.