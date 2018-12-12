Property tax appeals; again Barton County hears about the impact

Last year, Barton County Appraiser Barb Esfeld estimated that out of roughly 18,000 parcels in Barton County, the Appraiser’s Office will receive between 400 and 500 formal appeals each year. The appeal process is open to any home owner that feels their property taxes are not assessed correctly from the fair market value.

Barton County Commissioner Alicia Straub says many of those appeals are being won by the homeowners, costing the counties.

Straub attended the Kansas Natural Resources Coalition meeting last Thursday in Garden City. Along with hearing about the lesser prairie chicken, Straub noted there were questions on how board members are appointed to the Kansas Board of Tax Appeals.

The board has the final say on disputes between taxpayers and taxing authorities.

At the meeting, it was mentioned that Seward, Finney, and Ford counties are struggling with many valuations getting overturned.

The Appraiser’s Office physically re-inspects all real property at least once every six years to verify that all data is current.