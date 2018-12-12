Marshall responds to Farm Bill passing

WASHINGTON D.C.- Today the House of Representatives answered farmers and ranchers call to action and passed the 2018 Farm Bill.

“Providing farmers and our agriculture community with a strong five-year bill was not just a goal of ours, it was a responsibility we took on when Kansans elected us to be their voice in D.C.,” Rep. Marshall said. “This Farm Bill has been years in the making, and today we took our final vote to send it to the President’s desk.”

As farmers enter loan renewal season, having a five-year bill is key for producers weathering tough economic times. With the House’s vote today, the 2018 Farm Bill has now passed both chambers and will become law upon being signed by President Trump.

“Kansas farm bankruptcies are up six times since 2015, “ Marshall said. “We’ve traveled thousands of miles in the past two years, touching base with farmers and agribusinesses across the state, and we’re proud to report that the final bill strengthens our safety net, prioritizes trade promotion, fully protects crop insurance, improves the dairy program, invests in broadband and rural health, and so much more.”

Senator Pat Roberts, Chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee said the following about the 2018 Farm Bill and working with Congressman Marshall:

“Kansans have benefitted from Representative Marshall’s leadership on the House Agriculture Committee during the consideration of this Farm Bill,” Roberts said. “We have overwhelming support for our bill that will really help our farmers and ranchers through a difficult time. I look forward to the President signing it into law.”

As a conferee, Congressman Marshall signed the conference report earlier this week after House and Senate ag negotiators reached a final agreement.

“I want to thank Senator Pat Roberts, who has been a mentor to me throughout this process and who has now seen through eight Farm Bills, as well as Chairman Conaway for his leadership and guidance. It has been a privilege to work so closely with them to ensure that Kansas ag priorities were included in our final bill,” Marshall said.

“Seeing this bill from start to finish has been a surreal experience, and what we are putting forth is a great bill that looks at agriculture from all angles,” Marshall said. “I couldn’t be more proud, and I hope that producers back at home know that we listened!”

One of the principle negotiators on the Farm Bill, House Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Conaway (R-TX), said the following about the bill:

“House Republicans refused to stop fighting for rural America and we’ve reached a deal that sets us on a better path – for producers, for rural communities and American consumers. Roger has been a strong advocate and critical voice for production agriculture in this farm bill conference process and I’m thankful for his leadership, which helped get this across the finish line,” Conaway said.